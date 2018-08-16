Pa. wants to hear your thoughts on raw milk cheese

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians are encouraged to submit their comments on a proposed regulation to provide more flexibility to raw milk cheese producers and more options to consumers.

Under the proposed change, raw milk cheese manufacturers could make any variety of cheese for which there is a federal standard of identity, expanding the current, more restrictive state definitions.

“In short, this change could help manufacturers of raw milk cheese increase the number and variety of cheeses they offer,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

The change would also align Pennsylvania regulations with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards and would increase the number of cheeses that can be produced from raw milk in Pennsylvania to 57.

Redding said this increase would impact nearly 90 businesses in Pennsylvania that produce raw milk cheese while providing additional outlets to dairy producers.

The proposed regulation may be viewed on the Independent Regulatory Review Commission’s website at www.irrc.state.pa.us under the “Proposed Regulations Open for Comment” tab.

Comments may be emailed with the subject line “Raw Cheese Comments” to RA-foodsafety@pa.gov. Comments may also be mailed to Lydia Johnson, Ph.D., director, Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services, Department of Agriculture, 2301 N. Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9408; or submitted by phone to 717-) 787-4315.

The public comment period will close Sept. 4.