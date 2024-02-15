Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 15, 2024

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met Feb. 6.

President Rett Herring started the meeting with pledges and secretary Sidney Casto did roll call. Herring announced old and new business, along with important upcoming dates. The club will be selling Easter candy to raise money for scholarships and a club trip. Members will cook a meal for the Kendell Home on Feb. 12.

Additionally, members viewed demonstrations from Piper Cowden, Rett Herring, Abby Knoedler, Ava Wood and Zach Knoedler. Cowden made homemade mayonnaise. Herring showed the benefits of vacuum sealing food in the home. Abby Knoedler spoke about diagnosing and treating hardware disease in cattle. Wood demonstrated and helped members make coffee filter snowflakes. Zach Knoedler showed how to tie a rope halter for livestock.