Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 17, 2022

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — More than 300 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2022 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, Jan. 28-30, at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team was installed. Logan Fortin, of Erie County, and Cailyn Shaffer, of Venango County, are both on the events committee.

Fortin is a senior at Fort LeBoeuf High School and has been in 4-H for 11 years. His projects have included pigs and cattle. Shaffer is a senior in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and has been in 4-H for nine years. Her projects have included crocheting, baking, cooking, expressive arts, photography, health and wildlife.

Jordan Armagost, of Venango County, is on the outreach committee. He is a senior at 21st Century Cyber Charter School, and an 11-year member of 4-H. His projects have included sewing, wood-working, rocketry, hiking, bicycling, camping and market and breeding beef. He also served as the Venango County 4-H King in 2020.

• • •

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — President Evelyn Collier and vice president Emma Tancer passed out achievement awards to Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club members and advisers at the February meeting. The club postponed its pillowcase class until March 6 due to snowy weather.

The club welcomed new members at the meeting, and reminded members the enrollment deadline is March 15. The club will elect its 2022 officers at the March meeting.

Members made valentines to give to local veterans through the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571. The club will meet again March 10, 7 p.m., at the Ellsworth Fire Hall, and will fill eggs with candy for a local Easter egg hunt at that meeting.