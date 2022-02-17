Streak Broken! Can you get a new on started with this new antique item?

Item No. 1206

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1205

We didn’t receive anything on Item No. 1205, so we will reveal it is an atomizer used to turn liquids into vapors. It was often used for medical or pharmaceutical reasons (Patent No. 338,367 — 1886).
Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted it. Thanks, Randy!

 

 

Item No. 1206

Willis Brubaker, Wooster, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1206. The tool came in a file full of manuals after buying a house. He has no idea what it is or how it was meant to be used. The tool is about 10.5 inches long including a sturdy handle connected to a cable with two offset probes. It looks like something you could pull on fairly hard.
Do you know what the item is and how it is used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

