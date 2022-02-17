Streak Broken! Can you get a new on started with this new antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

We didn’t receive anything on Item No. 1205, so we will reveal it is an atomizer used to turn liquids into vapors. It was often used for medical or pharmaceutical reasons (Patent No. 338,367 — 1886).

Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, submitted it. Thanks, Randy!

Willis Brubaker, Wooster, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1206. The tool came in a file full of manuals after buying a house. He has no idea what it is or how it was meant to be used. The tool is about 10.5 inches long including a sturdy handle connected to a cable with two offset probes. It looks like something you could pull on fairly hard.

Do you know what the item is and how it is used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.