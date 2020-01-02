Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 2, 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County junior fair board met in the Ruritan Building on the Canfield Fairgrounds for a Christmas party.

Members decorated a tree with hats, mittens and scarfs that will be donated to a local organization. Junior Fair Manager Kim Moff presented a slide show of responsibilities and make-up of the committees on the board. The youth and advisers will travel to Columbus Jan. 4 to participate in the Youth Day at the 95th annual Ohio Fair Managers Conference.

The junior fair board will meet again Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds.