Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 23, 2025

BURTON, Ohio — To kick off the new year, the Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club has selected a new officer team, and encourages Geauga County youth ages 5-18 to join.

Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club’s 2025 officer team. The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club’s newly elected officer team for the 2025 4-H year includes President Avery Taylor, Vice President Delana Kellogg, secretary Campbell Hoar, corresponding secretary Zeldon Barbee, roll call recorder Hannah Hutchinson, treasurer Seth Kellogg, news reporter Campbell Reese Patterson, historian Owen Rischar, photographer Jonathan Hoar, health chairman Parker Reese, safety chairmen Seth Ripley and McCayla Horvath, recreation officer Zach Vandvevander, community service officer Haylee Taylor, junior fair board reporter Lilyan Warner, opening officer Leah Taylor, closer officer Alison Claire Hoar, sunshine officers Leah Taylor and McCayla Horvath and hospitality officer Neilo Sayre Luoma.

Join the club. The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club is one of the largest in Geauga County, and promotes leadership, citizenship and life skills development. The Cloverbud program, designed for children ages 5-7, introduces young participants to 4-H, while the traditional program offers opportunities for youth ages 8-18. With over 200 projects to explore — including sewing, woodworking, livestock, science and engineering — there’s something for everyone. For more information about joining, contact the Geauga County Ohio State University Extension Office at 440-834-4656. The enrollment deadline for the 2025 program is April 15.