Algal blooms are a growing problem in Lake Erie

Lake Erie has long been plagued by harmful algal blooms an environmental issue that threatens not only the health of the lake but also the well-being of surrounding communities. These blooms, which occur when algae grow excessively in nutrient-rich waters, often lead to water quality degradation, fish kills and potential public health risks. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, “HABs are mainly caused by nutrient pollution, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus, which come from agricultural runoff, wastewater and urban areas.” The excess nutrients fuel algae growth, especially in warmer water temperatures, making Lake Erie a prime candidate for these blooms.

Why? Lake Erie’s shallow nature plays a key role in its vulnerability to HABs. Unlike deeper lakes, which can disperse nutrients throughout the water column, the shallowness of Lake Erie allows nutrients to remain concentrated at the surface, making it easier for algae to proliferate. Additionally, the lake’s proximity to large agricultural areas, where fertilizer runoff is common, increases the amount of nutrients entering the water. The frequent blooms that occur are thus directly linked to nutrient runoff from urban and agricultural sources, especially in the western basin of the lake.

Negative impacts

Harmful algal blooms are more than just an eyesore on the surface of the water; they have severe consequences for the environment, economy and public health. Algal blooms can produce toxins that are harmful to aquatic life, wildlife and even humans. These toxins, such as microcystin, can contaminate drinking water, harm fish populations and make recreational activities like swimming and fishing dangerous.

In 2014, the City of Toledo, Ohio, experienced a water crisis when a HAB contaminated its drinking water, affecting more than 400,000 residents. This event highlighted the devastating effects that algae can have on human health and local economies. The blooms also disrupt the balance of aquatic ecosystems, leading to dead zones where oxygen levels are too low to support most aquatic life.

What is being done about algal blooms?

In recent years, significant efforts have been made to combat the proliferation of harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie. State and federal agencies have implemented various programs and regulations to reduce nutrient pollution and mitigate the impacts of HABs.

One such initiative is H2Ohio, a program spearheaded by Gov. Mike DeWine to tackle water quality issues in Ohio. H2Ohio focuses on reducing nutrient runoff from agricultural operations, which is a major contributor to HABs. By offering financial incentives to farmers who implement conservation practices, such as planting cover crops and constructing wetlands to filter nutrients, H2Ohio aims to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the lake.

The program also funds research and monitoring efforts to track progress and make adjustments to strategies as needed.

In addition to H2Ohio, ongoing research is being conducted to better understand the causes and effects of algal blooms.

Ohio State University’s Stone Laboratory in Put-In-Bay is a critical research center that studies the dynamics of Lake Erie and its algal blooms.

Through partnerships with local agencies and universities, scientists are working to develop strategies for preventing and mitigating the impact of blooms in the future.

What’s next?

While significant progress has been made in combating harmful algal blooms, there is still much work to be done. The continued success of initiatives like H2Ohio will depend on the active participation of farmers, communities and industries in sustainable practices. By enrolling in programs like H2Ohio, farmers can continue to reduce nutrient runoff and improve water quality, which in turn will help reduce the frequency and severity of HABs.

The future of Lake Erie’s water quality also lies in the hands of scientific innovation. Researchers will continue to monitor nutrient levels and develop new technologies to predict and prevent HABs. Advances in monitoring systems, predictive models and better understanding of the complex dynamics of the lake will allow for more effective responses to blooms when they occur.

As Ohio works towards solutions, it is essential that all stakeholders— government agencies, farmers, researchers and residents —collaborate to ensure the long-term health of Lake Erie. With continued focus on prevention, monitoring and research, we can begin to turn the tide on harmful algal blooms, preserving this vital water source for future generations.