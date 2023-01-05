Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 5, 2023

Just Rite 4-H — the oldest and largest club in Columbiana County — recently held their December meeting, welcoming nine new members. Nate Hall gave a presentation about junior leaders, and the club spent some time signing a few hundred Christmas cards to distribute to each resident at local nursing homes, including Blossom, Circle of Care and Oakhill Manor. Barry Hippely, who was the organizational leader for many years, was presented with a plaque for his years of dedicated service to the club. The club also held officer elections. New officers for the club include the following: Addy Blazer, president; Camryn Cody, vice president; Marin Stryffeler, treasurer; and Grace Knight; secretary. Pictured is club president Camryn Cody (right) presenting Barry Hippely with a plaque for his many years of dedicated service.

