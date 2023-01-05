Can you hazard a guess on the identity of these two antique tools?

Item No. 1235

Hello from Hazard and Happy New Year! 

Item No. 1234

We did hear anything yet on Item No. 1234. The item was submitted by A.F. Fritz, of Valencia, Pennsylvania. He says no one knows what the item is. He knows it isn’t a hay fork. It is very sharp, so he thinks it may be for cutting ice, but he would like to know what others think. Take another look, and let us know.

 

 

 

 

 

Item No. 1235

Joyce Hann found three tins (Item No. 1235) in a box at her late father’s house. She said they could be railroad related or they could be wine making related or they could be something else entirely. The tins are only 1.5 inches in diameter and about .25 inches thick. The strips appear to be lead and the substance inside is not salty. No markings are found.

 

Item No. 1235 inside

Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

