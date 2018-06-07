Roundup of 4-H news for June 7, 2018

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Country Clovers met May 6 at 3 p.m. at the Rush Christian School. There were 35 members present and 14 guests.

The meeting they voted on club T-shirts and a fair booth theme.

They are planning a community service for June 9 and will be donating $100 for raffle baskets.

• • •

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Tuscarawas County youth programs are benefiting from Ohio’s recent victory in the national 4-H Raise Your Hand competition.

Ranked 12 of 35 counties with the highest participation, Tuscarawas County received $600 to use for youth programs.

For the second year in a row, Ohio 4-H alumni and friends raised nearly 18,000 hands to bring home the $20,000 prize to their local 4-H programs in the national Raise Your Hand competition.