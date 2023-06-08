Roundup of 4-H news for June 8, 2023

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H club met at the Masonic Lodge, May 25 at 7 p.m.

The meeting started with a community service project by planting flowers. Members of the chapter did livestock demonstrations. There will be a public speaking contest, July 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be another club community service project scheduled for June which is dog shelter donations.

The meeting ended with members working on posters to be displayed at the Guernsey County Fair.

• • •

DAMASCUS, Ohio — The Circle 62 4-H club met May 7 at the Damascus Fire Station. The meeting was called to order by Emmy Jones. The minutes were read along with the treasurer’s report. A health report was given by Linden Fannin about sun burn, and a safety report was given by Addy Hofmeister on sports safety.

Project talks were given by Kace Fisher, Addy Hofmeister, Kenzie Coblentz, Peyton Hahn, Stella Whiteleather, Eli Bardo, Kennedy Berger, Hadleigh Bryne, Harper Bryne, Shelby Bryne and Leah Bardo. The next meeting will be June 4 at Bardo Farms.