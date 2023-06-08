Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on tap for Aug. 8-10

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Planning is well underway for Penn State’s 2023 Ag Progress Days exposition, which will be held Aug. 8-10 in Centre County.

Sponsored by the College of Agricultural Sciences, the expo is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on State Route 45. Admission and parking are free.

The core audience for the event is the agricultural community, but planned activities also have a strong appeal for home gardeners, conservationists, youth and families, woodland owners, horse enthusiasts, and anyone interested in how science drives food production and natural resource management, according to Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager.

“We aim to offer programs and exhibits that provide producers with information that will help them improve their operations,” he said, “while at the same time promoting ag literacy and providing practical advice and enjoyment for consumers, families, gardeners and others.”

Ag Progress Days typically features roughly 500 commercial and educational exhibitors. Commercial exhibits will showcase the latest ag-related goods and services, and field demonstrations will feature the newest models of farm machinery in action.

Interactive educational displays and workshops will highlight the latest science-based practices, and visitors can take guided tours to see some of the research underway at the surrounding, 2,100-acre Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center.

Darlington noted that the College of Agricultural Sciences Exhibits Building and Theater will provide a hub for expert information and presentations on a variety of current and emerging issues.

Faculty and Penn State Extension educators also will be on hand at several locations throughout the grounds to answer questions and provide information on crop, dairy, livestock and equine production; conservation practices; integrated pest management; woodlot management; farm safety; foods and nutrition; home gardening; 4-H youth programs; and other topics.

Other planned activities and attractions include healthy recipe demonstrations, a corn maze, horse exhibitions and clinics, wildlife displays, children’s activities, exhibits of antique farm and home implements in the Pasto Agricultural Museum, and a wide variety of food booths.

Darlington said additional details about Ag Progress Days exhibits, events and activities will be released in the coming weeks.

Ag Progress Days hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.

More information is available on the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).