Roundup of 4-H news for June 9, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club held its third meeting, May 15 at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg. Many activities are coming soon like 4-H day camp, residential camp at Camp Piedmont and cloverbud camp.

The health and safety and demonstration contests are June 11 and the county 4-H fun night at the Uhrichsville Water Park is June 21.

Everyone received their project books and are eager to get started. There was a lot of livestock information discussed such as the swine clinic, project guidelines, registration forms due in June and interview judging and market ducks coming in July.

For a community service project, club members are collecting and donating plastic grocery bags to the Strasburg Lions Club to help them with their bench project for the town’s green space.

Members received their information packets about the club’s 2022 online auction fundraiser. Donations are currently being collected and as a thank you to each business that makes a donation, the club will do a monthly Facebook advertisement for them from July-December. Bidding will begin June 15 at 9 a.m. and end June 16 at 8 p.m.

Two of the club members were chosen to be Tuscarawas County ag royalty. Haley Wisselgren was crowned the 2022 Tuscarawas County Pork Princess and Peyton Vickers was chosen to be the 2022 Tuscarawas County Junior Dairy Princess.

• • •

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Springfield Booster Boys reviewed parliamentary procedure in which a quest speaker Kristen Eisenbraun had gone over at the April meeting. Also, community service projects were talked about and voted on.

Forms were made available for anyone wishing to do the 4-H safety poster and the Canfield Fair T-shirt design contest.

Upcoming dates were discussed for the market project tagging, small project and sewing judging dates.

At a previous meeting officers were chosen. President is William Bacho, Vice President Maddy Black, Secretary Grace Maltonic, Treasurer John Moore, Recreation Leader Shannon Black, News Reporter and Historian Danika Bucko, Health Officer Abigail Edwards and Safety Officer Ryan Timmings.