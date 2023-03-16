Roundup of 4-H news for March 16, 2023

DAMASCUS, Ohio — The Circle 62 4-H Club met at the Damascus Fire Station, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The meeting was called to order by President Emmy Jones.

Members made Valentine cards for a nursing home. Project talks were given by Emre Gott, Kate Slutz, Addy Jones, Emmy Jones, Cooper Sanor, Audrey Sanor, Carli Binkley, Allison Bricker and Lacy Bricker.

Advisers handed out 4-H project books. Members brought microwavable food and hygienic items to be donated to East Palestine residents. The club also voted to buy and deliver more than 40 cases of water. This was delivered to The Way Station, Feb. 16.

• • •

Geauga beef and swine 4-H club held the March meeting, March 5 at the school exhibit building. Twenty-seven members and four advisers were in attendance, as well as two new members.

Community service ideas, potential buyer’s gifts and the window display at GAR Horizons were discussed. Reports were given and we learned about internal parasites, beef cuts and swine selection. Poultry members completed their poultry orders. They also reviewed first year requirements for poultry projects as a group.

They broke up into groups and practiced parts of the animals for each species. They also worked on understanding the feed label and did an activity on it.

The next meeting will be held April 16 at 4 p.m. at the school building.