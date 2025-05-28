Roundup of 4-H news for May 29. 2025

BURTON, Ohio — This spring, the Breeders & Feeders 4-H club members collected birthday kit supplies for local food pantries. These kits included cake mixes, frosting, sprinkles, plates, napkins and candles — everything needed to help families in need celebrate birthdays.

Starting this month and continuing through the summer, the club is partnering with Claridon Community Helps, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and individuals in Claridon and the surrounding communities who have fallen on hard times.

Together, the club is joining forces for the “Now That’s What I’m Talking About” Summer Lunch Program, which ensures that school-aged children have access to nutritious meals even when school is out. The club will be collecting non-perishable food donations as well as monetary contributions through PayPal and Venmo to help keep kids fed and families supported all summer long. Visit claridoncommunityhelps.org to learn more or make a donation.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Country Kids and Kritters 4H group held a meeting April 27 to discuss various topics such as still projects, animal projects, community service ideas and their booth for the Canfield Fair. Members have begun working on 4-H projects, choosing from still projects and projects that do not involve caring for an animal as well as animal projects. Kids demonstrate projects to the group before judging to gain practice in their presentation skills.

The group is involved in many community service projects such as serving at the Table of Plenty, building a pollinator garden at the park and the Canstruction contest using cans to make designs at the Eastwood Mall. Lastly, the group discussed booth ideas for the Canfield Fair. This year the group voted to do a “Tangled” theme booth.