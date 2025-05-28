Roundup of FFA news for May 29. 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members competed at the State Dairy Cattle Judging Finals held at The Ohio State ATI April 23. The team placed seventh. Members included Ian Barr, Jenna Zimmerly, Reece Anderson and Emma McDonnell.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Global Impact FFA chapter had a strong showing at the 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention. Jillian Jennings accepted the Charitable Giving Recognition Award on behalf of the chapter for donations raised through the Young’s Jersey Dairy Bike Tour. Josie Henry and Savannah Crawford were honored for the chapter’s standing as an Ohio FFA Gold Medal Chapter.

Jackson DeWitt earned second place in the state for his Agriscience Research – Plant Systems Proficiency Award. Mackenzie Hudson was named a State STAR Finalist in Agriscience. The chapter’s officer team received Gold Rated Officer Book Awards, with Reporter Josie Henry, Treasurer Elise Hess and Secretary Taylor Workman all earning individual recognition.

The chapter also had an impressive showing in the Agriscience Fair, with 21 students placing in the top four in the state across a variety of categories and divisions. Three students placed first in the state and will now refine their projects to apply for National Agriscience Fair competition: Esme Ehlinger, Division 1 Environment and Natural Resources; Philip Clonch, Division 1 Social Science, and Abigail Morris, Division 1 Plant Systems.

Savannah Crawford and Nico Montico performed as part of the State FFA Talent Showcase. McKenna Morris, Aidan Leach and Elise Hess performed with the State FFA Band and Choir.

This year, nine members received the State FFA degree: Mackenzie Hudson, Jackson DeWitt, Aaliyah Lewis, Taylor Brewsaugh, Elise Hess, Grace Tuttle, Ava Vallery, Sarah Waddle and Graci Weiss. Finally, the chapter proudly recognized Josie Jennings, who concluded her year of service as a State FFA Officer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio— Twenty-eight members of the Fayetteville FFA went to the 97th Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, where members were recognized for their achievements throughout the 2024-2025 school year. Cole Gauche was recognized for a gold rated secretary’s book; Gracie Grant was recognized for a gold rated reporter’s book, and Josephine Pfeiffer was recognized for a gold rated treasurer’s book. The chapter was also recognized as a Charitable Giving chapter and a Gold Rated chapter. Several members earned the Ohio FFA State Degree, including Isaak Adae, Gracie Grant, Landon Huber, Warren Murphy and Matthew Vilvens. The chapter had four members who were proficiency finalists: Matthew Vilvens, Ag. Mech. Design and Fabrication, fourth place; Warren Murphy, Diversified Crop Production Placement, fourth place; Landon Huber, Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production, fourth place, and Isaak Adae, Fruit and Nut Production, third place.

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members Hailey Frazee and Jesse Wolford recently received their State FFA Degrees at the 97th annual Ohio FFA Convention.

Hailey Frazee’s SAE projects include job placement at Lanning’s Meats and completing various home improvement projects. She served as the 2022-23 chapter President and was a state gold-rated chapter secretary the previous year. Frazee has competed in four national-level FFA Career Development Events — the National Environmental/Natural Resources team that represented Ohio in Indianapolis in 2022, Forestry in 2022, Milk Quality & Products in 2023 at the Eastern Region competition held at the Eastern States Exposition in Massachusetts and the National Agricultural Soils contest in Oklahoma in 2022. She attended state and national FFA conventions, state leadership nights and district officer training. Frazee, a 2023 East Knox graduate, is the daughter of Mike and Missy Frazee of Mt. Vernon.

Jesse Wolford’s SAE projects include raising and showing market goats at the Knox County Fair, completing various home improvement projects and working on the home farm. Jesse has served as the East Knox FFA secretary and received a state gold rating. He has competed in Agricultural Soils, Nursery/Landscape, Food Science, Farm Business Management, Greenhand Quiz and Environmental/Natural Resources career development events. He was a member of the first-place Ohio Milk Quality & Products team and competed in the national contest last fall in Indianapolis, placing fifteenth. He attended state and national FFA conventions and other leadership events. Wolford, a 2024 East Knox graduate, is the son of Jessica and Dennis Claggett of Bladensburg.

HOWARD, Ohio — Twenty-three members of the East Knox FFA recently attended the 97th annual Ohio FFA Convention. Chapter members attended sessions, listened to keynote speakers, received awards and attended the trade show.

The members attending were Peyton Harris, Blake Elliott, Mackenzie Wilson, Hayden Baker, Dylan Springer, Ava Page, Miranda Fawcett, Braxton Lahmon, Will Stokes, John Schillinger, AJ Salmons, Nealie Oliver, Wyatt Baker, Madisyn Frost, Alexia Wine, Breidyn Burch, John Chadwick, Rhyan Williams, Aiden Kapper, Ariana Talbott, Ariel Atkinson, Jasmine Smith, Hailey Frazee and Jesse Wolford.

East Knox FFA was honored with numerous individual and chapter awards. The 2024-25 secretary Mackenzie Wilson, treasurer Blake Elliott and reporter Aiden Kapper received their gold-rated officers awards.The state FFA degree was presented to Hailey Frazee and Jesse Wolford. The chapter was awarded their first-place banners for winning the state Forestry Career Development Event and the Nursery/Landscape CDE. The Forestry team members are Dylan Springer, Hayden Baker, Aiana Talbott and Aiden Kapper, and the Nursery/Landscape team members are Arianna Talbott, Ava Page, Aiden Kapper and Madisyn Frost. Talbott was also awarded the first-place state individual plaque for Nursery/Landscape. Both teams will represent Ohio at the national contest next October in Indianapolis. The chapter also received the Charitable Giving Award for donating at least $500 to organizations.

Waterford, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Mason Antill, Kaylie McCutcheon and Katelynn Valandingham were awarded the Ohio State FFA Degree at the 97th State FFA Convention.

Antill, McCutcheon and Valandingham each received a gold State FFA Degree Key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Antill is the son of Rusty Antill and Missy Antill. McCutcheon is the daughter of Todd and Bethany McCutheon. Valandingham is the daughter of Amanda Valadingham.