Roundup of FFA news for April 6, 2023

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA member Olivia Stoudmire is a top four Ohio FFA State Proficiency finalist for her Goat Production SAE. She has been able to breed and sell many goats over the course of the last three years and also provides showmanship clinics and lessons to youth in the county and surrounding counties. Olivia will receive her final placing at the State FFA Convention in May.

Norwayne FFA held its FFA week Feb. 27-March 3 with lots of activities for FFA members and students throughout the school. New this year, members put on the first annual teacher showmanship challenge, during which high school and middle school staff had their choice of showing goats, chickens and rabbits. For many, it was their first time handling these animals. Students participated in a Day of Service March 2, traveling to Harvest Call to package dry food items.

During the annual degree ceremonies, 26 members received Discovery Degrees, 22 members received Greenhand Degrees and 20 members received Chapter Degrees.

The Norwayne FFA Ag Sales team placed first in the district contest at Crestview High School in Ashland, Feb. 27. Kaitlyn Stoller was the top individual. The team advanced to the state contest March 14 where they placed 19th. Bella Nardecchia placed 28th, Briar Muller placed 64th, Kaitlyn Stoller placed 71st, and Karis Marty placed 73rd.

The floriculture team participated in the district contest at Glen Oak Schools, Feb. 27. Marley Snyder, Arianna Henico, Addison Liston, Bella Nardecchia, Madicyn Rupp, Brianna Jentes, Halea Taylor and Morgan Wiles participated. There were no official placings, but many of the Norwayne FFA members were recognized for their floral arrangements. The team will compete in the state contest, April 25.

Bella Nardecchia and Halea Taylor participated in the Ohio FFA State Public Speaking contest, March 4. Bella Nardecchia participated in the Beginning Prepared Speech contest, placing third in her room. Halea Taylor participated in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest and placed 10th in her room.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA attended the Marysville FFA Judging Invitational at Marysville High School, March 18. Eight team members participated in the poultry judging competition. The team earned place seventh place. Individual placements were as follows: Summer Sooy, 20th; Gionni Bonidie, 31st; Emma McCann, 32nd; Katie Seger, 43rd; Skyla Haislip, 42nd; Jessica Blicha, 51st; Peter Howard, 60th; and Colton Moskal, 64th.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA competed in Ag Mechanics at Wynford High School, March 15. Team 1 placed sixth and team 2 placed seventh in the district. Team 1 consisted of Alex Pringle, Quentin Vehrs and Tyler Zimmerly, and team 2 consisted of Gabe Averbauch, Keith Hawkins and Colby Long.

West Holmes FFA member Becca Schuch competed in extemp speaking at the State Speaking Contest in Marysville March 4, placing sixth in her prelim room.

West Holmes FFA competed at Ashland March 18 for general livestock, poultry and horse judging. During general livestock judging, contestants judge beef cattle, swine, sheep and goats. The team placed 42nd, and individually, Alex Pringle was 156th, and Olivia Gerber was 170th. There were 59 teams and 213 individuals.

During the poultry judging contest, contestants judge live bird classes, grade interior and exterior egg quality, identify parts, grade carcasses and take a general knowledge exam. The team placed 11th, and individually, Dakotah Ringwalt was 50th, Sarah Irwin was 58th, Alysa Pringle was 69th, and Logan VanDalen was 79th. There were 26 teams and 87 individuals.

During the horse judging contest, contestants judge halter classes, riding classes, identify tack, identify hay quality and complete a general knowledge exam. The team placed 14th, and individually Ian Barr was 15th, Bree Pringle was 38th and Madison Ringwalt was 77th. There were 32 teams and 88 individuals.