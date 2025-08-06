Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 8, 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On June 28, members of the West Holmes FFA traveled to River Run Canoe Livery for a fun day on the Mohican River.

These members included Madison Ringwalt, Shane Lorentz, Courtney Crider, Wyatt Troyer, Mia Spencer, Grady Hawkins, Dylan Sours, Emma McDonnell, Makenzie Mast, Ellectra Beachy, Advisor Jaime Cheneve and her nieces and nephew. The group started their day at Trails End restaurant for lunch around 11 a.m. and after lunch the group got their tubes and kayaks and made their way down the river.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — From June 28 to July 2, five members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum located in Carrollton, Ohio.

Throughout the week, the members had the opportunity to participate in everything that camp has to offer. Members competed in sport tournaments and shooting at the ranges, free time, camptivities, envirothons, dances, water games, talent show, and more. Members were able to take part in workshops put on by the Ohio FFA Officer team and listened to guest speakers, Ralph Coffman and Erik Fredrickson. The chapter was also present as Todd Davis was recognized on his retirement as the Ohio FFA Camp Director, a position he held for over 30 years. It was a great week.