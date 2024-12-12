Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 12, 2024

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Nov. 19, the Hillsdale FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team competed in the sub-district contest against teams from Ashland, Wellington and Firelands High Schools. The Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event assesses ninth-grade students’ abilities to participate effectively in a business meeting or other group decision-making situation. The Hillsdale team consisted of nine FFA members, including Jaydon Leyshon, Nick Wiltrout, Isabella Simmons, Paelyn Wilson, Cooper Baker, Jacob Schwendeman, Davis Radcliffe, Derek Coleman and Addison Young.

The team placed second in the contest and advanced to the district contest on Nov. 25, where they placed first. They will be competing in the state contest on Dec. 7.

•••

SHELBY, Ohio — On Nov. 20, six Shelby FFA members competed in the sub-district Parliamentary Procedure CDE.

During this contest, members demonstrate a mock FFA meeting, including following Robert’s Rules of Order. The team consisted of Natalie Korbas, Courtney Stiving, Michael Vogt, Jack Stover, Paytan Byrd and Gracie Rodman. They placed first in sub-districts, and then went on to compete at the district contest on Nov. 25 where they placed fifth. On Nov. 21, Shelby FFA hosted Leadership Night, joined by three Ohio FFA officers who attended to showcase how students may meet the necessary steps to receive their state degrees. A total of fifteen schools and over 300 members attended this event.

•••

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA earned first place in the Ohio Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event in the spring, securing the opportunity to represent Ohio at the national contest in October. Individually, Garrett Schlechter placed first in the state, Jocelyn Bednar placed fifth, Kyleigh Klingshirn placed ninth and Grace Tansey placed 19thout of 1,041 participants.

At the national contest held during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, the team performed earned 13th place in the nation and a gold team rating. Individually, Jocelyn, Grace and Kyleigh received gold ratings, while Garrett earned a silver rating.

The Firelands FFA Horse Judging Team won the state contest in the spring of 2024. Jocelyn Wyatt led the team, placing seventh in Ohio and first in oral reasons. Lillian Chenoweth placed 10th, Callie Finnegan placed 11th, and Ayden Schafer placed 13th in Ohio. At the national competition in Indianapolis in late October, the team earned a silver rating. Individually, Jocelyn received a gold rating, while Callie and Lillian earned silver ratings. Ayden concluded the event with a bronze rating. Callie and Lillian also excelled in both judging and their written tests, earning the National Horse Judging Team Coaches’ Association Equine Management & Evaluation Certification. This certification verifies that they are prepared to pursue careers in equine evaluation, management and production. It assesses industry-valued standards established by the NHJTCA, a national organization composed of coaches who set benchmarks for equine evaluation and selection.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Nov. 25, the Black River FFA participated in the District Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event, held at Northwestern High School. This year, Black River’s novice team was led by President Colton Roberts and included Vice President Leah Coffman, Secretary Olivia Bailey, Sentinel Caleb Howard, Reporter Adyline Coffman, Student Advisor Jayden Young, Treasurer Rylee Howard and Member Emma Macfarlane.

The team’s performance earned them a second place finish, securing a spot in the state-level competition.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter gathered on Nov.18 at Wayne Lanes for a chapter bonding event. This event was open to anyone in the chapter interested in bowling. Pizza and drinks were provided as well as music to bowl the night away. The members who attended this event were Wyatt Goon, Lucas Jenkins, Austin Pierson, Madeline Morris, Ravenna Stiegelmeyer, Marissa Smith, Oliva Madden, Sadie Way, Jocelyn Knapp, Kaidis Porter, Ariana Pettry, Tessa Buzzard, Madison Miller, Jaysen Royse, Shayden Starlin, Zander Goon, Ben Ream, Kenzie Cutter, Colton Morris, Bladen Friend, Adalynn Gray, Haley McLaughlin, Jesse Hanshaw, Grady Ellerbrock, Kashmiere Woods, Syrus Nyomo, Riley Graham and Chase Graham. This was a great way for the chapter to bond and have a fun night out.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — This year Northwestern Wayne FFA had the pleasure of hosting Mallory Kramer as our Agricultural Education Pre-Service teacher. Kramer is a graduate of Eastwood High School, located in Wood County. She grew up showing in the county fair while being involved in 4-H and FFA. Kramer is now a second-year student at the Ohio State ATI, studying agriscience education.

WEST SALEM, Ohio – Each year the Ohio FFA Foundation presents an opportunity for first-year members called the Blue Jacket Program. Members can submit an application to be considered to receive a blue corduroy jacket. This year the scholarships for the jackets are donated by Farm Credit Mid-America of Wooster. The members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter who received a free FFA jacket from the Blue Jackets Program are: Shayden Starlin, daughter of Jordan Starlin, and Jaysen Royse, son of Rebecca Collins.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 12, Northwestern FFA had two students participate in the District 3 Job Interview CDE at Smithville High School. Chloe Starcher placed seventh at the district level in division 4 and Emma Connelly placed first in district division 3. Due to Emma’s placing at the District competition she was qualified to compete in the preliminaries at state. Emma placed seventh in division 3 at the state level.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — As Christmas is closely approaching, the chapter wanted to lend a helping hand in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoebox ministry. These boxes were filled with items such as personal care items, clothing, toys and school supplies for boys and girls in other countries. Through these gifts children will be able to feel God’s surrounding love. Gifts are packaged in ages ranging from 2-14. This year the chapter was able to package 36 boxes.