Birch Creek Stage

Four cowboys lit out on the road, just out to have some fun.

Their faces worn from winter’s cold and too much summer sun.

But on that day, the cowboys didn’t take a horse to ride.

They chose the F-150 and the trail boss for their guide.

They drove for hours, then made their stop. Each cowboy longed to see

the Birch Creek Stagecoach Station, now a part of history.

The buildings showed true character of how life was back then.

But now were mostly shambles or a makeshift cattle pen.

Their disappointment was short-lived. The four men understood

that stagecoach travel and their stations were all but gone for good.

Each cowboy stood and pondered; they’d become part of this show.

‘Cuz in their minds they visioned ‘bout this station long ago.

The Lux Hotel and Eatery were a welcome sight to see.

Ice shavings in the tallest glass would quench with fresh iced tea.

The new ice house, down by the creek, would keep a half beef cold.

You could eat your steak and eggs not worrying if they were too old.

Hotel rooms were ready for the stagecoach sleepyheads.

And if you paid some extra, you might get a feather bed.

The hotel bragged about hot baths. Each room had a claw foot tub.

If your room was the Executor, your bath included grub.

The barkeep poured his liquor, listening to their lonely plight.

Then hoped they wouldn’t be too drunk to pay their bill that night.

The livery had eight horse stalls with the loft filled up with hay.

The cowboys kinda wondered if they baled hay like today?

And last of all, the cowboys walked out to the blacksmith shop.

Each cowboy soon identified his role at this stage stop.

They heard the pounding of the hammer on a red-hot shoe.

And watched the blacksmith roll a wheel to keep it sound and true.

The men had viewed the station where a stagecoach line once ran.

Then hopped back in the F-150 where their day began.

The men were sitting comfortably in the finest warming seats.

While calling on the cell phone ordering Little Caesar’s treats.

One cowboy in the backseat said, “As far as I can tell.

Comparing to the old stagecoach we’re completely spoiled to $#&&.”