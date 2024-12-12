WVU Equine Studies hosts an Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — The familiar sound of jingle bells and the pitter-patter of horse hooves rang out across the barn at West Virginia University’s Reedsville Farm.

Contestants from far and near lined up outside the gate, ready to compete in WVU’s Equine Studies Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show on Dec. 8.

The show, in its second year, provides students with the opportunity to compete in a fun, Christmas-themed equestrian competition where students get to dress up in ugly Christmas sweaters.

The proceeds go to support WVU’s Rosenbaum Family House, a medical care facility that provides families with a place to stay while their loved ones receive treatment at WVU Medicine’s Morgantown Campus.

“I’m always excited to see the students come together to put on this, and see everybody out having fun with their horse and enjoying the holidays,” said Crystal Smith, WVU professor of animal and nutritional sciences.

WVU’s Equine Studies

WVU’s Equine Studies offers students a wide variety of courses in equine science, equine management and equine-assisted therapy who are interested in working in the industry after graduation.

Coursework includes lectures and hands-on activities which consist of working at the school’s farm, taking care of the university’s horses and learning about the different body systems of the horses through lab examinations.

In the past, graduates have gone on to become equine veterinarians, sales and marketing associates for feed or animal health companies and instructors for equine-assisted therapy.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show

The idea to put on a Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show was brainstormed by graduate students who were looking to host a fun, less serious competition during Christmas time.

Unlike typical WVU horse shows, everything from the rider’s garments to the horse’s attire was holiday-themed. Competitors dug out their best ugly sweaters and found creative ways to dress up their horses. Last year, one competitor dressed up her horse, Frosty, as Frosty the Snowman.

At the show this year, riders sported ugly Christmas sweaters with llamas and cows on them. The horses also wore festive attire, including Santa hats, reindeer antlers and red and green bows braided in their hair.

Equine enthusiasts got to compete for a flat day fee in events like Western pleasure, showmanship, barrel racing, the egg and spoon contest and more. Last year the show saw a turnout of 50 contestants.

This year the show saw a lower turnout than expected, due to a sudden date change and weather. Despite this, it was able to raise $300 for the program, and above all, spread holiday cheer.

Allison Earls, a sophomore at East Fairmont High School, competed in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show for the second time this year with her horse, Daisy. Competing in the show has allowed her to hone her skills in a fun environment.

“Competing here was one of my first shows, and then, I just always loved it,” said Earls, about competing again this year.

For others like WVU senior Kilee Dowell, competing in the show allows her to spend more time with the horses. Dowell studies animal and nutritional science and hopes to go to veterinary school after she graduates from WVU in the spring.

As part of her studies, she works at WVU’s Reedsville Farm taking care of the horses like Waylin, who she competed with in the Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show and past shows.

Dowell counts herself lucky, getting hands-on experience working with the horses several times a week on the farm. It also has its perks: Dowell gets to know Waylin’s personality more than others.

“He’s goofy but he can straighten out and be normal. If you stand in front of him, he’ll want you to scratch his head so he’ll stand there and stare at you,” Dowell said, with a laugh.

Proceeds from the show will support the Adopt-A-Day program, which funds the room balance for families who stay at the non-profit Rosenbaum Family House. The house has 40 rooms for families to stay in and provides meals and laundry facilities to guests.

“We’re always full,” said Elizabeth Kanosky, public relations specialist and house coordinator at the Rosenbaum Family House. “We always have a waitlist of at least 30 people. (The facility) is always needed.”

The high-point winners of the Ugly Christmas Sweater Horse Show were High-Point Leadline, Marie Cale; Highpoint Youth, Allison Earls; Reserve HP Youth, Lexi Davis; High Point Adult, Leah Shaffer and Reserve HP Adult, Kilee Dowell.

