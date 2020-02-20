Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 20, 2020

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA chapter had three members compete in the district public speaking competition at FFA Camp Muskingum Feb. 6. RJ Knox competed in the FFA creed competition and placed ninth in the district. Cheyenne Clippinger competed in the beginning prepared public speaking competition and placed fifth in the district. Daelynn Gard competed in the advanced prepared public speaking competition and placed fifth in the district.

This was the first time in four years that West Muskingum had any students compete in public speaking.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The National FFA officer team visited Global Impact STEM Academy for a program called Experience State. National FFA President Kolesen McCoy, a 2017 graduate of Global Impact, returned to his alma mater and hometown of Springfield. He was selected for this national leadership position last November.

Approximately 120 local students, including FFA officers and class officers from Global Impact and five other Clark County schools, gathered for the series of workshops facilitated by the National FFA officers, including two keynote presentations in John Legend Theater. They were joined for lunch by several local elected officials and special guests, including State Rep. Kyle Koehler, Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt and Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop.