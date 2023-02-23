Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 23, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Feb. 14, the Black River FFA chapter was represented by three teams at the District 3 Agricultural Power Diagnostics Career Development Event. This year, the event was hosted by the Wayne County Career Center.

The Agricultural Power Diagnostics CDE teaches students to recognize and correct malfunctions on gasoline or diesel tractors, combines and miscellaneous industrial equipment. The contest consisted of four tractors that were specifically “bugged.”

While demonstrating safety practices, the students had to identify and correct the malfunctions and properly start the piece of equipment within a 20-minute time frame.

In addition, prior to the event, students completed a rigorous online knowledge test.

The teams earned fourth, seventh and eighth place within the district event and consisted of Logan Leonard, Jake Maat, Peter Howard, Jake Reisinger, Garrett Canfield and Damien Davis.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Feb. 3-4, 15 members of the Hillsdale FFA chapter traveled to Kentucky with the St. Mary’s FFA chapter for an Ag Careers Tour.

The first stop was Fasig-Tipton Co. in Lexington, Kentucky. The members were able to tour the facility and see what goes on behind the auctions.

The next stop was at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. At the park, the two chapters were able to stop and check out each barn as well as wander through the museum.

On the Feb. 4, they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to enjoy a tour of Churchill Downs.

The chapter also explored the Kentucky Derby Museum and watched a short educational film on horse racing. The final facility they toured was Louisville Slugger Factory and Museum. The two FFA chapters had the advantage of seeing the bats being made and receiving a miniature souvenir bat.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Jan. 21, five members of Northwestern Wayne FFA delivered a recycling presentation to the Wayne County Senior Fair board. During the presentation the students educated the board members and guests about the recycling program that takes place during the Wayne County Fair.

The presentation allowed for the board members to have a better understanding of the process and benefits of this activity. Not only is recycling a yearly event for local Wayne County FFA chapters, but it is an opportunity for the community to learn about recycling and clean up the local fairgrounds throughout the event.

The members who delivered the presentation were Hanna Wilson, Kade Tegtmeier, Ava Stoller, Makenna Connelly and Emma Connelly.

Since the start of the recycling program in 2008, the program has recycled 105 tons of recyclables such as plastic, metal and cardboard.

This year all of our Northwestern Wayne FFA officers received gold ratings on their officer books. Tegtmeier received a gold rating on the treasurer’s book.

Mallory Gilbert received a gold rating on the secretary’s book.

Taylor Wurst received a gold rating on the scrapbook.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA had three gold rated officer books this year. Zavier Wenninger put together a treasurer’s book that focused on a year of records.

Chapter secretary, Morgan Wiles, compiled a secretary’s book that included a record of member’s attendance, FFA meetings and correspondences throughout the year.

Halea Taylor put together the chapter scrapbook that featured photos and articles that best represent the chapter. These three officers will be recognized on the stage at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

Three FFA members competed in the district public speaking contest, Feb. 8 at Oakwood Middle School. Lily Adkins recited the FFA Creed from memory and answered questions about the creed. She placed seventh in the creed speaking contest.

Bella Nardecchia competed in the beginning prepared speech contest where she wrote and memorized a speech on the portrayal of agriculture in American media. She placed second in her division.

Taylor competed in the extemporaneous contest, where she drew a random speech topic and had 30 minutes to research and write a speech. She placed first in her division.

Taylor and Nardecchia will advance to the state contest at Marysville High School, March 4.

FFA members participated in the Norwayne Agriscience Fair, Feb. 9.

Top projects:

Animal systems — ties for first:

– Olivia Stoudmire: No “Kidding” Goats need Colostrom, a study comparing the IgG levels of Boer doe goats to the blood protein levels of their kids

– Brianna Jentes and Madicyn Rupp: Holstein/Brown Swiss Mastitis Test Comparisons, a study comparing bacteria growth found in the milk chambers of Holstein and Brown Swiss cows

Plant systems:

– Brandon Sachara: Basil Hydroponics, a study determining the most efficient method in germinating basil seeds using petri dishes, soil and rockwool

Power, structural and technical systems:

– Luke Larrison and Austin Hamelink: Shotgun Choke Patterns, a study comparing the different shotgun choke spreads at different range distances

Social systems — ties for first

– Marley Snyder and Jessica Geiogue: Knowledge of Agriculture, a study testing the knowledge of sixth-12th grade students on the knowledge they are able to learn about agriculture utilizing a pre- and post-test

– Caleb Haynes: Ag to You, a study exploring the perceptions of animal agriculture in relation to factory farming and animal abuse

Food products and processing systems:

– Morgan Wiles and Kya Csapo: Our Meat to Yours, a study comparing the shear force texture analysis of Angus and Holstein ribeye steaks.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA members woke up early, Feb. 3 to bake, cook and serve breakfast for the staff and administrators assigned to the elementary, middle school and high school.

FFA members took time to prepare bacon, hash browns, french toast casserole, muffins and fruit. The staff was also provided with their choice of orange juice, milk, coffee or water.