Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 27, 2025

The Zane Trace FFA Biotechnology and Food Science teams competed in their respective state contests on Jan. 24 at the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg and on Jan. 25 at Ohio State University.

The Biotechnology team of Josh Young, Kylie Arthur, Malia Vick, Camron Naumovski and Mary Helber placed 13th out of the 20 teams.

The food science team of Isaac Detty, Kylie Arthur, Camron Naumovski and Malia Vick finished 18th out of 20 teams.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Feb. 7, the Zane Trace FFA Chapter hosted its 47th annual sausage breakfast. Forty-seven members helped serve pancakes, handmade sausage, coffee and orange juice to a record-breaking 789 individuals, generating more than $6,000 for charity.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Elise DePugh, a junior, represented Zane Trace in the District 7 Prepared Speaking CDE on Feb. 11 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School. Her speech about the use of solar panels to generate electricity earned seventh place.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Three Zane Trace FFA officers recently learned that their officer books received gold ratings. Secretary Josh Young, reporter Brooklynn Fisher-Rie and treasurer Mary Helber will each receive a gold pin at the forthcoming Ohio FFA Convention.