Chris Moser named Ohio’s 2025 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Forestry Association held its annual meeting and awards luncheon on Feb. 6 at the Hyatt Regency Columbus.

Loggers, hardwood manufacturers, forestry professionals and tree farmers from across the state gathered to hear important industry updates and present outstanding service awards. Top of mind for attendees was the economic uncertainty of trade wars and tariffs impacting Ohio’s hardwood industry.

Awards

Mike Sissel, of Sissel Logging, in West Portsmouth, received the association’s highest honor – the Outstanding Logger of the Year award. Sissel Logging was recognized for its history of service to the Southern Ohio Loggers Chapter and commitment to public education about logging. Sissel has taken his logging equipment to a county-wide school program at Shawnee State University for over 10 years and conducted demonstrations for the students. This has cost him production as well as out-of-pocket expenses, demonstrating his passion for telling kids the truth about what loggers do and counteracting the common misconceptions that the public has about logging, according to OFA.

The Outstanding Individual in Government Service award went to Stephanie Downs, of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, in Columbus.

The Outstanding Individual in Industry award was given to Adam Conway, of Superior Hardwoods of Ohio, Inc., in Wellston, Ohio.

The Outstanding Individual in Private Service award went to Don Rawn, of TTG Forestry Services, in Jackson, Ohio.

The Outstanding Logging Activist award was given to Irene More, of Jefferson County Soil and Water District, in Steubenville, Ohio.

The Walt Lange Conservation Education Award went to Eric Hayes, of Keeping it Native Land Management, in Coolville, Ohio.

New board

Jared Lute of Lucasville, Ohio, began his term as board president at the conclusion of the meeting. Lute began logging for his family business when he was 10 years old. In addition to being a logger for over 25 years, he is a farmer growing hay and grain crops and raising beef cattle. Lute has a bachelor’s degree from Shawnee State University in education and a master’s degree from the University of Dayton in educational leadership. He is currently president of the Southern Ohio Loggers Chapter, president of the Northwest Local School District, a volunteer firefighter for Morgan Township and a deacon at Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth.

Tree farm

The Ohio Tree Farm Committee also held its annual meeting and awarded Chris Moser, of Moser Woods, in Bluffton, Ohio, the 2025 Outstanding Tree Farmer of the Year. Moser will host a Tree Farm of the Year Tour on Sept. 6, which is open to the public. Tom Mills, of Findlay, received the 2025 Ohio Tree Farm Inspector of the Year award.

The Ohio Forestry Association is a trade association that supports the management of Ohio’s forest resources and the strengthening of member business opportunities in the forest products industry and related enterprises. Learn more at ohioforest.org.