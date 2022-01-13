Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 13, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Two members of the Black River FFA represented their chapter in the State Job Interview Career Development Event at Ohio State University. Chloee Howard and Kylie Leonard were amongst nine other individuals within their respective divisions.

Howard competed in the senior division and earned fifth place and Leonard competed in the junior division and earned seventh place.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team competed at the state competition Dec. 18, at the Delaware Area Career Center. The team members included Gage Madsen, chairman; Katelynn Smeltzer, secretary; Mark Abel, Zoey McBride, Gabe Murawski, Owen Hoffman, members. The team placed first in sub-district, first in district and third in state.