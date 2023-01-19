Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 19, 2023

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Columbus Dec. 17 to compete at the state senior parliamentary procedure contest. The team qualified for the state contest for the first time in 10 years. The team consisted of president Becca Schuch; secretary Jess Miller; members Garrett Fowler, Sarah Irwin, Jenna Sheldon and Andi Schuch; and alternates Gabby Yates and Alex Pringle. The team placed second in the prelim room at the state contest.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — One member of the Black River FFA represented the chapter in the state job interview career development event. Kylie Leonard was amongst nine other individuals within her respective divisions. Students were divided into divisions based upon their grade level. After a second round of interviews, Leonard competed in the senior division and earned fourth place.

• • •

Massillon, Ohio — During December, the R.G. Drage FFA chapter donated to a fundraiser for prostate cancer and raised the second-highest amount in the school. Students Kalia Sarver, Cheyenne Myers, Roselle Fisher, Kenna Trent, Hayley Ritchey, Cody Workiner and Abi Hein competed in the district parliamentary procedure contest held at Black River High School and placed sixth overall.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA is asking people to take a short eight-question survey surrounding the recent development of Intel coming to Licking County, Ohio. The survey is found online at docs.google.com/forms/d/1m6Vkjal72ptNFs_Qoo_-gNWRG8meTyzmnrwk0dleR_A/viewform?edit_requested=true. The chapter asks that only Ohio residents take this survey for strong feedback.