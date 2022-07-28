Roundup of FFA news for July 28, 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — From June 27 to July 1, the Fayetteville FFA chapter attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio. Eight members of the chapter attended, and for three of them, it was their first time. Everyone who attended learned about being a leader, being a team player and being open to new people and ideas. Members participated in team building activities and workshops put on by the state FFA officer team and listened to guest speakers.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Ten members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County, June 25-28. Members attending were Derek Miller, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Maren Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Taelor Patterson, Andi Schuch, Becca Scuch, Claire Drzazga and Jenna Sheldon. Casey Ogi and Grady Hawkins also attended FFA Camp, June 22-25, and earlier that week, June 20-22, Sarah Irwin and Gabby Yates attended camp.

Throughout the week, students attended six sessions on characteristics of leadership. They also got to meet the entire 2022-2023 state officer team throughout the days of camp. The camp also hosted a guest speaker David Kahout who gave a speech on sitting in the presence of greatness.

The 2022-2023 West Holmes FFA officer team met at the high school July 6 to kick off the annual officer retreat. The team was responsible for preparing meals during the trip on a $150 budget for the next four meals; they prepared a menu and list of ingredients needed in order to cook the meals for the next two days. The officer team wrapped up the retreat by deciding on shirt designs, cleaning up the ag room and scheduling events for the year.

The chapter held its annual FFA hog roast, July 17. This year, the hog roast was held at the West Holmes High School cafeteria due to the weather.

• • •

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization has announced the 16 finalists for its 2022 top achievement awards: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.

A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category for the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, held in Indianapolis this fall. The four winners will be announced during the convention.

Ohio and West Virginia finalists include the following: American Star Farmer, Zane Hagemeyer from the Elmwood FFA Chapter in Ohio; American Star in Agribusiness, Haden Handley from the Buffalo FFA Chapter in West Virginia; and American Star in Agricultural Placement, Jacob Wuebker from the Versailles FFA Chapter in Ohio.

• • •

Oberlin, Ohio — Thousands of National FFA members from throughout the country came together in Washington. Four Lorain County JVS FFA Chapter members, and students from the Landscape and Greenhouse Management program, spent nearly one week at the conference. Participants included Kevin Daviduk from Amherst, Haylei Ready from Elyria, Xander Blaylock from Midview and Kaylie Blank from North Ridgeville. The capstone of the event is a civic engagement activity where students apply what they have learned in a hands-on activity.

The students gave back at the Meals of Hope organization where they had the opportunity to pack food for people in need. They also experienced the history of the nation’s capital and toured landmarks including Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Ford’s Theater, the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol.