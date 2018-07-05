Roundup of FFA news for July 5, 2018

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team recently held its officer retreat June 6-7. The retreat began with a scavenger hunt.

The team traveled to Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute to hear from motivational speaker Randy Fisher. Afterward, the team began planning activities and events for the upcoming school year before having a team dinner at the Olde Jaol in Wooster.

The officers traveled to Mohican Lodge for the evening. The next day, members continued to create the school schedule, develop rules for members and work on their leadership skills. After lunch, the officer team traveled to Mohican Adventures for a team bonding canoe trip.