Roundup of FFA news for July 5, 2018

Officers with Randy Fisher
Officers with Randy Fisher- (L to R) Jacob Chip, Jarrod Lifer, Braxton Slagle, Clay Schoen, Blayne Bartter, Randy Fisher, Shawna Barr, Alyssa Critzer, Hannah Way, Elizabeth Derr, and Molly Moffett.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team recently held its officer retreat June 6-7. The retreat began with a scavenger hunt.

The team traveled to Ohio State Agricultural Technical Institute to hear from motivational speaker Randy Fisher. Afterward, the team began planning activities and events for the upcoming school year before having a team dinner at the Olde Jaol in Wooster.

officers at the old jaol
Officers at the Olde Jaol- (L to R) Shawna Barr, Hannah Way, Alyssa Critzer, Elizabeth Derr, Molly Moffett, Braxton Slagle, Jarrod Lifer, Jacob Chio, Clay Schoen, and Blayne Bartter.

The officers traveled to Mohican Lodge for the evening. The next day, members continued to create the school schedule, develop rules for members and work on their leadership skills. After lunch, the officer team traveled to Mohican Adventures for a team bonding canoe trip.

