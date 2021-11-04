Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 4, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter had a visit from state vice president at large, Brayden Huffman, Oct. 18. He talked to all the ag classes and did workshops with them.

Huffman talked with the juniors and seniors about goal setting and the different steps in goal setting using the acronym S.M.A.R.T. He had them write down a goal they had for the next year and the different steps to get there and as well as obstacles that might get in the way of that goal.

His workshop for the freshmen included an activity on communication that required the students to draw a picture by relaying information in groups. He also talked about communication barriers and how to overcome them.

The chapter presented the annual fifth grade farm tour Oct. 7, with 27 chapter members attending. Velvet View Farms hosted the tour, put on by Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District. The chapter helped set up and run the event.

Killbuck, Lakeville and Millersburg schools were also in attendance.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA officer team kicked off the fall season with their annual fall bonfire. Kylie Leonard, chapter sentinel, and her family hosted the event Oct. 14.

Following the meeting, members played basketball and corn hole and hung out around the fire.

• • •

INDIANAPOLIS — Winners of the 2021 agricultural proficiency awards were named at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 28 and 29, in Indianapolis.

Ohio award winers are Zoe Parrott, of Northmor FFA, in sheep production; Robert Gray, of Western Brown FFA, in turf grass management; Amanda Annett, of Utica FFA, in beef production; Renea Schmitmeyer, of Versailles FFA, in dairy production; and Justin Preece, of Urbana FFA, in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance.