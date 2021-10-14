Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 14, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — This year the Northwestern FFA chapter competed in both Urban and Rural Soils Career Development Events.

This year the urban team consisted of Gabby Ream, Kate Johnson, Collin Rouse, Kace Hixson, Addy Connelly and Wesley Stoltz. The rural team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Haley Caldwell, Logan Garmen, Kirsten Boreman and Kaleb Badger.

On Sept. 22 at the county level at OSU – ATI in Wooster, both teams placed third. Kade Tegtmeier placed fourth individually and Haley Caldwell placed seventh individually from the rural team. Gabby Ream placed fifth individually from the urban team.

On Sept. 29, the teams competed at the district level. The rural team placed fifth, and advanced to the state level,but could not compete due to prior commitments and scheduling conflicts.

Kade Tegtmeier placed fourth individually, Gabby Ream placed ninth individually, and Haley Caldwell placed 24th individually.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA chapter dairy judging team was chosen to become a part of the World Dairy Expo. Tim Gunkleman placed 15th out of 258 participants. Grace placed 17th.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne County Schools Career Center FFA soil judging team is bound for state competition.

The team is made up of juniors and seniors in the Career Center’s AgriBusiness & Production program and includes Riley Mertz, senior from Norton; Caden Marsh, junior from Wooster; Cailen McIntire, junior from Smithville; Marissa Sayre, junior from Chippewa; and alternate Dustin Ring, junior from Wooster.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — To welcome the harvest season, the Black River FFA chapter challenged its members to participate in the “Largest Harvest” competition.

All FFA members were encouraged to bring in the tallest corn stalk, the largest pumpkin or gourd, the corn cob with the most kernels, the largest vegetable, largest fruit or the soybean plant with the most seed pods. The winners in each category received a certificate and a Dairy Queen gift card.

Ridge Martin had the tallest corn stalk at 11.5 feet, largest pumpkin weighing 40 pounds and largest fruit. Mason Koberna had the corn cob with the most kernels at 850. Jake Reisinger placed first with his soybean plant that had 175 seed pods, and Zoe Cieker exhibited the largest vegetable.

Although they did not receive top honors, the following students also competed in the competition: Peter Howard, Garrett Canfield, Jacob Seger, Dylan Sergalis, Mason Vormelker, Tom Hartley, Jeff Czarny, Cooper McKean, Jake Maat, Jake Reisinger, Shane Zacharyasz, Summer Sooy, Trent Weir and Katie Seger.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — Members of the Utica FFA chapter traveled to Howard, Ohio on Sept. 28 for the District 7 Ag and Urban Soils Career Development events. The urban team consisted of: Kyle Gilbert and Melinda Wesley.. The ag team was Abby Paxton, Todd Orr, Stephen Epps and Tyson McElroy. Both teams took 12th place.

The FFA chapter also had a great turnout for the Homecoming parade, on Sept. 23. The Wesley family provided the wagon and tractor used in the float. Students stayed after school to decorate the float and ride in the parade.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Four students from the Zane Trace FFA chapter learned about the legislative process through meeting Ohio legislators at the Ohio Leadership and Legislative Conference at the Ohio State House, held Sept. 29 in the statehouse in downtown Columbus.

Members Sarah McGraw, Ellie Doles, Lily Rose and Charley Clyne had the opportunity to meet and talk to various state legislators including Ohio Sen. Jay Hottinger, along with the Ohio Director of Agriculture Dorothy Pelanda and the Ohio FFA President Jake Zajkowksi to learn more about the legislative process and build their leadership skills.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA sent 18 first-year members to Greenhand Camp on Sept. 24. These members include: Ian Barr, Ava Eberhard, Haylee Conner, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesberger, Keith Hawkins, Justice Hendrix, Liberty Hendrix, Colby Long, Derek Miller, Blazedyn Mullins, Alex Pringle, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Alexa Tate and Logan VanSickle.

The camp is located in Carroll County along Leesville Lake. At the camp, members have the chance to interact with State FFA officers, participate in activities with members from other schools and learn more about the FFA Organization.

Eleven members of the chapter went to the county soils contest Sept. 15 at Honey Haven Farm in Ashland. The rural team included: Emily Harrower, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Bree Pringle and Wyatt Schlauch. The urban team included Laina CrosMaren Drzazga, Taelor Patterson, Natalie Rohr, Torrie Savage and Zoee Snow.