Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 2, 2025

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA was recently named a three-star chapter in the National Chapter Award, the highest rating an FFA chapter can receive at the national level.

To commemorate this achievement, two members of the officer team will receive a plaque at the National FFA Convention in October. This is the 14th time Zane Trace FFA has received this distinction.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA members recently took part in two activities that featured ag careers and opportunities. First year members attended the Ross County Explore Ag Days on Sept. 9 at Ross County Fairgrounds and Dunlap Farm. At the event, they learned about six different ag-related career specialties including forestry, wildlife management, rural mental health, livestock health and power lineman careers. Senior members of the chapter traveled to Farm Science Review on Sept. 16 in London, Ohio, where they learned about wildlife, water quality and how to make black walnut syrup; viewed an electrofishing demonstration, and visited hundreds of ag-related booths.

•••

MT. VERNON, Ohio — Mt. Vernon FFA had 23 members attend Farm Science Review on Sept. 18 at Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio.

Students visited the Gwynne Conversation Area where conservation professionals discussed streams, wetlands, ponds, windbreaks, crop tree plantings, wildlife food plots, riparian forests and other conservation practices. Afterward, members explored the all-season log cabin, an educational center for classes.

Mt. Vernon FFA members also watched field demonstrations that showcased the latest harvesting equipment, drone technology, tillage practices, nutrient and lime applications and drainage installations. During the event, members learned about different career paths, conservation efforts and cutting-edge technology in the agricultural industry

MT. VERNON, Ohio — Mount Vernon FFA members competed in the annual County Soils Contest on Sept. 23 in Danville, Ohio.

The chapter had 27 students participate in the contest, with two of its teams placing. Mount Vernon’s Urban Soils Team won first place and its Rural Soils Team earned third place overall. Several Mount Vernon FFA members also placed individually including Calleigh Armstrong who won first, Phoebe Mussard in second, Simon Ruprecht in third, Izzy Barron in fourth and Madison Seng in fifth.

Mount Vernon FFA members advanced to the District Soils Contest in Fairfield County on Sept. 30.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA had 27 members attend Farm Science Review on Sept. 16 in London, Ohio.

Students learned about new and emerging technologies in agriculture and environmental sciences, explored the latest farming equipment and talked with livestock breed associations.

Members also participated in interactive events, like hands-on robotic simulations and field plot demonstrations.

Students who attended included Aidan Sas, Rose Wingard, Dagur Charlton, Cayden Farr, Will Shearer, Caleb and Rylee Howard, Kade Kelso, Hunter Lee, Colton Robers, Tanner Steidl, Perry and Carlee Mennell, Addison Flynn, Adalee Hollan, Alexis Brown, Serine Dearth, Ella Teets, Emma Macfarlane, Ayden Arnold, Chance Casteel, Quinn Gavlak, Greg Diaz, Isaac Jurado and Dominic Warner.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Norwayne FFA attended the Wayne County Fair on Sept. 6.

At the fair, bee hotels, made by Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources students, were displayed and graded in the FFA building. Students also submitted woodshop projects, including a pallet bench, pallet table and two types of backyard chairs.

On Sept. 7, members participated in two community service opportunities that will count as volunteer hours to go toward their Ohio FFA Degree.

Students ended the fair by collecting cardboard boxes around the fairgrounds and recycling.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA attended the 102nd Holmes County Fair from Aug. 4 to Aug.9 at Harvest Ridge.

Several FFA members were part of the 2025-26 Holmes County Junior Fair Royal Court, including Madison Ringwalt as queen, Logan Van Dalen as king and Cassidy Holaseck as the first queen attendant.

West Holmes FFA members were also on the Junior Fairboard including Jenna Sheldon as president; Garrett Fowler, vice president; Andi Schuch, secretary; Shabne Lorentz, treasurer, and Gabby Yates and Courtney Crider as the senior fairboard liaisons. Tori Bell, Mia Spencer, Cameron Hinton, Makenzie Mast and Brianna Poventud are members of the board.

Additionally, members Garrett Fowler, Jenna Sheldon and Courtney Crider coordinated in the Showman of Celebrities to raise over $1,000 for the Holmes County Humane Society.

FFA member Natty Lint competed in the youth demo derby and placed fourth.