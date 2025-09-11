Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 11, 2025

hillsdale officers
The Hillsdale FFA 2025-2026 officer team includes, in the front row (left to right), Jacob Schwendeman, Aurora Martin, Isabelle Linder, Emma Linder and Paelyn Wilson and, in the back row (left to right), Michael Shenberger III, Reed Twining, Isabella Simmons, Addison Young and Maci Atterholt. (Submitted photo)

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team held its 2025-26 annual retreat in Loundonville, Ohio from June 17 to June 18. The officers selected for this year include Reed Twining, president; Emma Linder, vice president; Isabella Simmons, secretary; Jacob Schwendeman, treasurer; Aurora Martin, reporter; Michael Shenburger III, sentinel; Isabelle Linder, student advisor; Paelyn Wilson, historian; Addison Young, chaplain, and Maci Atterholt, parliamentarian.

The retreat started in the agriculture wing at Hillsdale High School where members departed for Walmart to prepare lunch and breakfast for the next day, planning a meal within a set budget for their team. Afterward, students traveled to Camp Nuhop for team-building exercises before eating lunch at Black Fork Bistro. The team then went to River Run Canoe Livery where they kayaked 7 miles. In the evening, team members reviewed officer expectations, member standards of behavior, goal setting, team photos and had dinner in Oak Park. The night ended with s’mores around a campfire.

The following day, upperclassmen made breakfast and then team members planned for the upcoming school year. Underclassmen made lunch around noon and, afterwards, students took part in a bonding activity where they were tied to each other with yarn. The retreat ended with more planning and one final team activity before students returned to school.

•••

mt vernon forestry teams
Members of Mt. Vernon FFA recently showcased their forestry skills during the annual Timber Cruise Competition, held on September 4, 2025, at the property of Garrett and Linda Swendal. From left to right are Weston Elliott, Koby McClain, Zoe Trager, Brady Bowers, Avery Hodges, Elena Culletto, Irelynne Moffat, Ryan Fletcher, Zeva Sheets, Wyatt Croghan, Ellie Boggs, Connor Thomas, Evie Martinez and Lilly Burchard. (Submitted photo)

MT. VERNON, Ohio — Mt. Vernon FFA’s forestry team placed third at the Timber Cruise Competition held on Sept. 4 at Garrett and Linda Swendal’s property. The chapter’s team, made up of Zeva Sheets, Ryan Fletcher and Koby McClain, will advance to the District 7 FFA Forestry Contest on Sept. 9. Sheets placed second individually.

