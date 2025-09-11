Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 11, 2025

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team held its 2025-26 annual retreat in Loundonville, Ohio from June 17 to June 18. The officers selected for this year include Reed Twining, president; Emma Linder, vice president; Isabella Simmons, secretary; Jacob Schwendeman, treasurer; Aurora Martin, reporter; Michael Shenburger III, sentinel; Isabelle Linder, student advisor; Paelyn Wilson, historian; Addison Young, chaplain, and Maci Atterholt, parliamentarian.

The retreat started in the agriculture wing at Hillsdale High School where members departed for Walmart to prepare lunch and breakfast for the next day, planning a meal within a set budget for their team. Afterward, students traveled to Camp Nuhop for team-building exercises before eating lunch at Black Fork Bistro. The team then went to River Run Canoe Livery where they kayaked 7 miles. In the evening, team members reviewed officer expectations, member standards of behavior, goal setting, team photos and had dinner in Oak Park. The night ended with s’mores around a campfire.

The following day, upperclassmen made breakfast and then team members planned for the upcoming school year. Underclassmen made lunch around noon and, afterwards, students took part in a bonding activity where they were tied to each other with yarn. The retreat ended with more planning and one final team activity before students returned to school.

•••

MT. VERNON, Ohio — Mt. Vernon FFA’s forestry team placed third at the Timber Cruise Competition held on Sept. 4 at Garrett and Linda Swendal’s property. The chapter’s team, made up of Zeva Sheets, Ryan Fletcher and Koby McClain, will advance to the District 7 FFA Forestry Contest on Sept. 9. Sheets placed second individually.