Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 16, 2020

UTICA, Ohio — Utica FFA members recently showed their projects at the Hartford Fair. Melinda Wesley and Audrey Boeshart won best of show with their agriscience fair display. The chapter won the FFA challenge.

Members also participated in a natural resources quiz bowl, a recycled boat race, a canoe tug of war, a canoe relay and multiple market and breeding animal projects.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA member Brayden Shumaker was named a national proficiency finalist in the ag services area. He works for Application Specialties and owns Shumaker Custom Farming, where he hauls and spreads manure. He was a state winner last spring, which earned him a chance to compete at the national level.

He will be recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in October. He will also receive a $500 check for being a finalist and will receive another $500 if he wins.

Ethan Drzazga received a gold in ag sales for his work at Ag Pro as a feed and equipment salesman, and Lexi Ogi received a silver rating in diversified livestock for raising her own cattle and pigs and working on her family farm and a local dairy farm.

The 2021 Holmes County fair was Aug. 8-14, at Harvest Ridge. Ally Ogi was crowned fair queen. Member Sarah Irwin and graduate Samantha Kendall were named attendants. Ashley Tate won the 2021 Senior Leadership Commissioners Award. Sarah Irwin won the 2021 Senior Citizenship Commissioners Award.

Maria Steiner went to state with her lifeskills project and won outstanding of the day. Alysa Pringle went to state fair with her lifeskills project, as well as winning the county award for leadership.

Hayden Smith, Wyatt Schlauch and Chloe Shumaker competed in the showman of showmen contest. Chloe Shumaker placed first. Adviser Jaime Chenevey was the grand champion celebrity showman.