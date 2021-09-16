Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 16, 2020

GREEN COUNTY

Central State University Extension is partnering with the Agriculture Incubator Foundation Farm to teach a free, hands-on workshop in blackberry cane pruning, designed for beginners, Sept. 25, 10 a.m., at 13737 Middleton Pike, in Bowling Green.

Participants will learn how to prune out old canes and train next year’s canes, how to prepare blackberry canes for winter and how to reduce disease and increase blackberry yields.

To register, visit forms.office.com/r/PAkEn7g7LW. For more information, contact mwallace@CentralState.edu.

