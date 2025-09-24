Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 25, 2025

MILLERSBURG,Ohio — Several West Holmess FFA members helped the Killbuck VFW during its Killbuck Early American Days event on Aug. 31 by setting up for the event, serving food and cleaning. Members in attendance were Rayne Larimore, Grady Hawkins, Dylan Sours, Courtney Crider and Cadence Martie.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter volunteered to clean the Holmes County Home on Sept.10 to prepare for its annual Fall Auction. Members picked weeds and mulched flower beds around the home and nearby trail. Members who volunteered include Harlie Curry, Gabby Fowler, Natalie Lauriha, Wyatt Troyer, Tyler Tope, Breck Sheldon, Trenton Heller and Lane Burgett.

•••

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Delta FFA officers helped at the 2025 Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame ceremony on Aug. 18, including President Gracyn Pelton. Members welcomed and served guests, held and opened doors and cleaned.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Several Delta FFA members won ribbons at the Fulton County Fair that took place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

Abby Savage won the Best of Show in Grains, Emmy Hintz had the Best of Show in Ag Communications and Reisa Laws had the Best of Show in Horticulture.

FFA members Savage and Melanie Wyse showed animals and placed in their classes. Savage showed a steer, placing first in her weight class and winning overall reserved champion. She also showed a dairy beef feeder and got third place in showmanship and third in her weight class. Wyse showed a market dairy goat and placed fourth.

Savage also served as the 2025 Fulton County Beef Queen on the Junior Fair Board and placed third in the Showman of Showman Large Animal Contest.

Allison Earl and Savage attended the Legends and Livestock special needs show.

Chapter members ended the fair by volunteering at the pork stand on Sept. 4 for the last shift. These members were Juliana Griggs, Jessica Griggs, Colt Reckner, Madison Doughty, Josh Doughty, Vicky Nofziger, Patrick Schulze, Jessie Schulze and Wyse.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Heather Tegtmeier of West Salem, Ohio, will receive the Honorary American FFA Degree for her contributions to the Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter.

Tegtmeier has been teaching for 30 years, during which time she has continued to support students and future of agriculture.

She will be recognized with this honor at the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis on Oct. 31. This award honors those who have made above and beyond contributions to agricultural education and the FFA through personal commitments. Each recipient will receive a plaque and medal.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Ella Saal of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter in West Salem, Ohio, was recently named a national finalist for the Dairy Entrepreneurship Agricultural Proficiency Award. This honor is awarded to only four FFA members countrywide in each proficiency area.

Saal is a partner at Saal Sisters Dairy where she works alongside her sisters to manage daily operations including milking, feeding, vaccinating and bedding. Through her supervised agricultural experience, Saal has worked over 200 hours on the farm, developing key life skills. This includes successfully raising and breeding four cows and 11 heifers. Saal is currently in her second year at Ohio State University, studying animal sciences. She has future plans to expand her dairy operation to have youth outreach programs.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA members helped serve food at the Wayne County Senior Fair Board Appreciation dinner on Aug. 17. During the event, members made sure coolers were full of water and helped serve dinner and dessert. The members who participated include Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Jake Howman, Marissa Smith, Emily Smith, Gabi Riedel and Laurie Barr.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA Chapter and the Meigs FFA Chapter hosted the annual Livestock Judging Contest at the Meigs County Fair on Aug. 14.

The contest saw over 65 participants this year. The top five adult winners were Shelby Runyon, Jordan Roush, Erin Lisle, Natasha Beasley and Amanda Sams. The top five senior competitors were Kolsyn Jenkins, Marcy Evans, Maverick Lisle, Garrett Parry and Ruby Lechler.

The top five junior competitors were Kadence Zuspan, Grace Parry, Kenzley Karr, Victoria Bailey and Porter Webb.