Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 4, 2025

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently hosted its annual open house to celebrate the start of the school year. The event featured a petting zoo with goats, sheep, cows, a miniature horse and a duck. Visitors also had the chance to spin a wheel and take home prizes. The event drew in a steady flow of families who got to reconnect with teachers and meet classmates.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA had a booth at the 80th Ross County Fair where they participated in several activities. The booth displayed pictures of activities throughout the year, awards won by members and members names who are serving as officers. Several members joined in Junior Fair Night, participating in the Outhouse Race and Calf Scramble. The Outhouse team placed second and Zane Trace FFA President Issac Detty won a calf to show at the 2026 Junior Fair Beef Show. Members also volunteered to serve sandwiches in the Ross County Cattlemen’s Booth and participated in the Junior Fair livestock shows.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA officer team recently hosted its annual officer retreat at Zane Trace High School to plan for the school year. Discussions revolved around past and new activities, including the creation of a hiking club. Officers set goals, action steps and a schedule. Later, they enjoyed trivia games and traveled to the Ross County Fairgrounds to assist with cleaning and shelf construction in the Home Arts building.

•••

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA member Eric Taylor was recently named one of four national finalists for the Nursery Operations Agricultural Proficiency Award. He will compete for the top spot at the National FFA Convention in October.

Taylor developed his “Nursery Operations” skills as an employees at Regan’s Greenhouse for three years. He is the son Jeff and Kristi Taylor, of Jeffersonville, Ohio, and is a 2025 graduate of Miami Trace.

He is currently enrolled at Purdue University where he is studying plant science.