Roundup of gardening news Feb. 27, 2020

COSHOCTON COUNTY

Backyard fruit production workshop. There will be a fruit production workshop March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, 724 S. Seventh St. in Coshocton, Ohio. This workshop will help participants learn how to grow strawberries, red raspberries, black raspberries and blackberries. Participants will also learn how to care for fruit trees such as apple, peach and pear trees.

The keynote speaker will be Sabrina Schirtzinger, OSU extension educator in Knox County. The registration fee of $10 includes the program, light refreshments, door prizes and handouts. Due to space limitations, this program will be limited to the first 30 registrants. For more information about this program, contact the Coshocton County Extension office at 740-622-2265.

