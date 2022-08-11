Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 11, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Landscaping for Wildlife. If you’ve ever considered establishing a meadow on your property or wonder what it might take, Geauga Park District is hosting two programs Aug. 14.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m., take a naturalist-led walk around Observatory Park to view displays of meadow and prairie plants, as well as the variety of wildlife that benefit from them — most notably, resident pollinators.

Then, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., head into the Robert McCullough Science Center for a how-to presentation on starting your own beneficial and meadow courtesy of naturalists Dottie Drockton and Denise Wolfe. Registration is required separately for each of these sessions at geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs and Events.

MAHONING COUNTY

Scholarship winners. The Gardeners of Greater Youngstown, formerly known as the Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown, is announcing two scholarship winners for 2022.

The first is a repeat winner, Taylor Deland. Deland is in her second year at Ohio State University’s Agriculture Technical Institute, majoring in greenhouse management. She currently carries over a 3.5 GPA while working at Dunkin Donuts and Muddy’s.

Joseph Morrison is the second scholarship recipient. Morrison graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and will begin attending ATI this fall. He has been a self-employed landscaper for the past two years and also worked at Molnar’s Nursery, where he picked vegetables and helped install an irrigation system. Morrison also started a garden club at Mooney.

Both of these horticulture students received not only the $1,000 scholarship from the Gardeners of Greater Youngstown but also matching funds from their national affiliate, the Gardeners of America.

Gardeners of Greater Youngstown urges students planning a career in horticulture to apply for their scholarship. Information can be found at gg-yo.org/scholarship.

In 2022, the Gardeners of Greater Youngstown are celebrating 92 years of helping to promote gardening for the benefit and beautification of our community. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit gg-yo.org.

