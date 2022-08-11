Findley offers deer archery lottery

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will offer a deer archery hunt lottery Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at Findley State Park Beach Concession Building, 25381 state Route 58.

Those interested in being selected should go to the concession building for a ticket the morning of the drawing. A total of 56 names will be drawn and winners must be present at the time of the drawing.

Each person chosen will be allowed to bring one partner for the hunt. That person does not have to be present Aug. 20, but must be named prior to the hunt. Winners will have a one-week hunting slot from Sunday through Saturday during the duration of the season which runs from Sept. 25 to Dec. 31.

Additional guidelines for the upcoming in-person deer archery lottery are as follows:

– Hunters must have a valid 2022-2023 Ohio hunting license for entry.

– All hunters are archery only.

– All legal archery equipment will be authorized for use.

For more information, contact Rocky Carpenter at 440-647-5749 or rocky.carpenter@dnr.ohio.gov.