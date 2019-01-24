Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 24, 2019

MAHONING COUNTY

Orchid exhibit. Mill Creek MetroParks will be hosting the Jewels of Winter, a celebration and display of orchids at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown, Jan. 29-March 3.

This year’s theme will showcase orchids interspersed among valley artifacts, paying homage to its industrialist roots.

Fellows Riverside Gardens is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For questions and more information, call 330-740-7116.

