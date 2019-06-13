Roundup of gardening news for June 13, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Phenology garden tour. Master Gardeners Dick Coin, Annie Rodewig, Mell Friedland and Chris Pappas will hold a free Phenology Garden Tour June 29, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton.

Phenology is the study of a biological calendar for when to start seeds when to plant, what to plant to attract pollinators, when to control pests and how to design gardens for seasonal long interest.

Take an instructional tour of the Master Gardener maintained Geauga County Phenology Garden and the Certified Monarch Waystation at the Patterson Center.

To register, call 440-834-4656.

MAHONING COUNTY

Pollinator classes. The Mahoning County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs) and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists (OCVNs) will be holding multiple classes throughout National Pollinator Week the week of June 18.

The first program will be held June 18 from 6-8 p.m., and will focus on plant/pollinator partnerships through a series of interactive activities. The next program, held June 19, will run from 2-4 p.m. and will cover pollinator habitats, including our impact on their success. To finish out the week, participants can learn how to create a pollinator-friendly landscape during our “Bees and Beyond” class held June 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.

All classes will be held at the Mahoning County OSU Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield, OH. Registration per class is $5 or $10 for all three. Registration can be mailed or dropped off at the Extension Office.

For more information, contact Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit http://go.osu.edu/2019pollinators.

