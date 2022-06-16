Roundup of gardening news for June 16, 2022

BEAVER COUNTY

Canning workshops. There will be several home food preservation workshops in Beaver County this summer.

There will be a hands-on water bath canning workshop at Ambridge Do It Best, suitable for beginner canners and seasoned canners, July 20, 5-8 p.m. It will cover basic principles of canning using the U.S. Department of Agriculture Canning Guidelines, boiling water bath and pressure canner methods, current recommended methods for fruits, vegetables, meats and more and what you need to get started.

There will be an introductory workshop on drying camping and hiking products June 16, 6:30-8 p.m., at Public Lands, 1000 Cranberry Square, in Cranberry Township.

Two workshops at the Penn State Extension Beaver County office will be June 22, 6-7:30 p.m., and July 13, 6-8 p.m. The first is an introduction to water bath canning, and the second is an introduction to pressure canning.

The three introductory workshops will cover basic principles, recent recommendations for safety and quality, equipment and methods demonstrations and science-based resources.

To register online, go to extension.psu.edu/food-preservation-workshops or call 877-345-0691. Cost of the workshop is $25 per individual per class for the hands-on workshops and $15 per person per class for the introductory workshops. The registration deadline is two days before each class, and space is limited. For those owning pressure canners, dial gauge testing will take place after class.

