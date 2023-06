SUMMIT COUNTY

Garden tour. Richfield Historical Society is hosting its annual Richfield Garden Tour and Perennial Plant sale from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 10. Meet at 3907 Broadview Road. The tour is $8 per person.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)