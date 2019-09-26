Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 26, 2019

Lewis County (W.Va.)

Herb conference. The West Virginia Herb Association will hold its annual Fall Herb Conference Sept. 28 at Jackson’s Mill Conference Center near Weston.

The keynote speaker is Ed Daniels, who will demonstrate how to plant, grow and harvest ginseng. Twelve class/workshop options are offered with three choices at every hour and a variety of presenters.

There will be a panel discussion on growing hemp for medicinal uses and vendors who sell herbal products, live plants and seeds. To learn more about the conference, visit wvherbassociation.org.

Mahoning County

Pruning clinic. A fall pruning clinic will be held Oct. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Canfield Fairgrounds Western Reserve Village.

Proper pruning techniques will be discussed, and participants will have the opportunity to practice on trees and shrubs in the gardens.

Dress appropriately for the weather and bring a lawn chair if needed. Call 330-533-5538 register. More information is available at go.osu.edu/fallprune.

