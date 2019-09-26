Ice cream at the Pink Moose with the Rhoades family!

By -
0
5
The Rhoades family pose in front of the Pink Moose statue on Mackinaw Island

John Rhoades, of Kent, Ohio, took us to Upper Peninsula Michigan in August with his family and friends. We rode bikes on Mackinac Island, toured the Soo Locks and visited the Pictured rocks. They also took us to get ice cream at the Moose du Nord, also known as the Pink Moose, in McMillan. We had a great time checking out our rival state with the Rhoades family and friends!
Pictured are John’s daughter, Wendy, and grandaughter, “Toad,” in the back, wife, Sandie, John, and friends Zac and Garry in the front. (Submitted photo)

The Rhoades family pose in front of the Pink Moose statue on Mackinaw Island

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.