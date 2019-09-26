Ice cream at the Pink Moose with the Rhoades family!

John Rhoades, of Kent, Ohio, took us to Upper Peninsula Michigan in August with his family and friends. We rode bikes on Mackinac Island, toured the Soo Locks and visited the Pictured rocks. They also took us to get ice cream at the Moose du Nord, also known as the Pink Moose, in McMillan. We had a great time checking out our rival state with the Rhoades family and friends!

Pictured are John’s daughter, Wendy, and grandaughter, “Toad,” in the back, wife, Sandie, John, and friends Zac and Garry in the front. (Submitted photo)

