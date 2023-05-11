Roundup of gardening news for May 11, 2023

GEAUGA COUNTY

Hydrangeas workshop. Join Eric Barrett, Mahoning County Extension educator, to learn about the world of hydrangeas, May 25, 7-9 p.m. Cost is $30.

Discover which varieties will work best in your landscape and how to maintain a thriving plant. You will receive educational materials as well as your own hydrangea to take home. Registration and payment are required by May 18, to hold your spot. No refunds after May 18.

Call for more information and registration at 440-834-4656. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, P.O. Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

Each class will be held at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the northwest end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road. Information can be found at geauga.osu.edu.

MAHONING COUNTY

Butterflies series. There will be a butterfly program May 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mahoning County Extension Office, 490 S. Broad St., Canfield. Cost is $5 ($30 for the whole series).

Questions, call 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/butterfly05-1.

• • •

Pruning clinic. Join Eric Barrett, OSU Extension Educator, and the St. Patrick’s orchard caretakers for a free class to learn about pruning, taking, fertilization, and general care of fruit trees in an urban setting, May 16 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Orchard, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown. Bring your questions and a lawn chair If you want to sit in the orchard.

Pre-registration is preferred. Call 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/urbanorchard5-16.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Rain garden grants. In an effort to promote conservation practices by landowners, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is providing cost-share grants to offset some of the cost of installing a rain garden, purchasing a rain barrel or having soil tested. These practices help prevent stormwater runoff, protect the health of soil and water resources, and conserve water.

The application period is open until May 30. For further details and an application, visit richlandswcd.net/, call 419-747-8685 or email contact@richlandswcd.net.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Plant sale. Hale Farm and Village’s volunteer auxiliary group, Citizens of Hale, will host its annual plant sale, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An early bird sale will be held May 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. and May 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

Highlights include: a pollinator activity with University of Akron Field Station, informative talk from Great Lakes Brewing Co., farmyard talk, naturalists walks and tours and food and drink options from local food partners.

A Summer Savory Herb Planter Workshop gives guests the opportunity to create their own culinary planter, featuring a mix of seven savory herbs, with step-by-step guidance. Registration required; workshop includes planter, herbs and all necessary supplies. Tickets are $65 for nonmembers and $55 for members and are available on 330tix.com.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Plant sale. There will be a Trumbull County Master Gardener plant sale, May 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 520 W. Main St., Cortland.

For more information, call 330-638-6783 or email Barnes.1127@osu.edu.

• • •

Plant sale. The Friends of the Greenhouse Consortium will hold a plant sale, May 13 and May 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1701 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren (greenhouse beside Shelter House).

There will be hanging baskets, heirloom tomatoes, peppers, herbs, annuals and more.

For information, visit go.osu.edu/greenhousefriends.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)