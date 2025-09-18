So, my son became a union block layer.

Once a month it was required that he have a safety meeting. He told me the following story.

The crew is called to gather round and listen while the foreman reads from a safety pamphlet. (I can only imagine the foreman droning on in a monotone reading it. I’ve been there).

This particular month it was about safety around insects. I reckon they were learning about bees, ticks, poisonous spiders and maybe dust mites? Everything was going as normal until the foreman got to a chapter titled: When Caterpillars Attack!

At this point, my son and others lost it and broke out laughing. My son said all he could think about was millions of woolly caterpillars swarming across the land all predicting a bad winter!

That ended the meeting!

Gordon Meeder

Midland, Pennsylvania