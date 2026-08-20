Soil samples show low-level findings from Parkersburg warehouse fire: WVDA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture collected approximately 200 water and soil samples from agricultural and residential properties after the Peoples Cartage warehouse fire in early July.

Low concentrations of some polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, compounds associated with combustion, smoke, ash and fire debris, were found in some soil samples evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The compounds can come from many combustion sources, including wood burning, vehicle emissions, wildfires and other fires.

The soil and water samples were analyzed by U.S. EPA Region 3’s Mobile Lab for compounds commonly associated with combustion, smoke, ash and fire debris and by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for heavy metals.

The results were evaluated against applicable state “de minimus” screening levels. While some were above state levels, samples did not exceed federal action levels.

None of the compounds analyzed were detected in the residential water samples reported to date.

According to the WVDA, no additional response or protective measures are required at this time.

WVDA also collected samples of produce, vegetation and honey, partnering with a third-party laboratory to test for semi-volatile compounds. Residual concentrations of some contaminants were detected in certain samples, but at levels well below those considered a health concern.

Full water and soil sample results and other resources can be found at agriculture.wv.gov/parkersburg-fire-agricultural-sampling-information

For additional questions or concerns about agricultural sampling, contact the WVDA at 304-558-3200.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection continues to coordinate with Peoples Cartage and other state and federal agencies as cleanup and remediation continue at the Camden Avenue site.

WVDEP has issued an enforcement order requiring Peoples Cartage to develop and implement plans for site cleanup, characterization, and waste disposal; maintain stormwater controls to prevent runoff from affecting nearby waters; and conduct ongoing sampling.

Both WVDEP and Peoples Cartage are analyzing samples for more than 90 parameters commonly evaluated following structure fires and associated with building materials, plastics, resins, and combustion. Results received to date have not identified concentrations warranting additional response or protective measures beyond the ongoing cleanup, monitoring, and remediation.