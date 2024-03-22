Help us solve the mystery of Item No. 1267

Hello from Hazard!

Last week, we received an email from an online reader who solved a mystery that’s perplexed readers since Nov. 4, 2021. Rafa Banuelos believes Item No. 1198 was used to keep a door shut, writing “when the door was left open it would close itself with the tension of the spring.”

Rodney Borland of East Rochester, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1198. The item was attached to an oak front door in Randy’s home when he purchased it in 1965. It can be viewed on our website at farmanddairy.com/columns/can-you-identify-either-of-these-mystery-antique-metal-tools/691863.html.

•••

We didn’t receive any additional guesses on Item No. 1266 this past week, but John McKinney and Barb Moff both identified it as the tension screw from a spinning wheel, so we’re delivering a new puzzle for Hazard A Guess? readers this week.

•••

Item No. 1267 is the second mystery tool in a collection submitted by Western Columbiana County Historical Society at the end of December along with several other tools with missing or faded, unreadable tags from its museum. The item measures 7.75 inches across and 6 inches from the top of the clamp to the very top of the item.

If you recognize Item No. 1267 or have any guesses on how it may have been used, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.